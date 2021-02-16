For withdrawing foreign funding case...: Akbar says he was offered Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and petitioner in the foreign funding case, Akbar S Babar revealed a confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan had contacted him and offered him a post of his choice in the government or the ruling party, if he withdrew the case.

He made the revelation while addressing the first consultative meeting of the PTI ideological leaders and workers in Topi, Swabi. Akbar said a few weeks ago, a person, very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, called him and talked to him for seven minutes and conveyed PM’s offer that he could be made even Senate chairman if he withdrew the foreign funding case.

Akbar S Babar said he turned down the offer and conveyed the message that he did not run for any of his personal interests or for the government or party posts. “Our aim is to correct the ideological direction of the party and to purify it from thieves and introduce the real and ideological manifesto of the party. This is not the PTI we founded and which aimed to meet the expectations of the people by bringing about real change in the country,” he told the caller.

When contacted for his reaction on Akbar’s claim, PTI Secretary General and former health minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani denied outright the claim and said, “No one offered him anything”.

However, another PTI office-bearer, who did not want to be identified, alleged that Babar was desperately trying to return to the party and blackmailing it for the purpose. Akbar strongly rejected the allegation and said he was fighting a protracted battle for the truth, fairness and transparency and was very much in the PTI.