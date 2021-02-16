Abrar to build school in Sadpara’s village

LAHORE: Noted singer and PTI leader Abrarul Haq has decided to build a school in the village of national hero Ali Sadpara "to keep the spirits of humanity intact."

He will build the school along with his brother Maj (retd) Israrul Haq on behalf of Sahara for Life Trust. “I have just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission,” Abrar said in a tweet. "Therefore, we have decided to fulfil his dream and a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory,” Abrarul Haq, a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz said.

"We do not recognise our heroes until they die. Mohammad Ali Sadpara was born inSadpara, a village at the periphery of Skardu on February 2, 1976. He will be remembered as a versatile climber by the international community of mountaineers, and a hero in Pakistan. He is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains. Besides being a celebrated Pakistani mountaineer, Ali Sadpara kept his philanthropist and humane soul alive and it was his wish to build a school in his village to educate underprivileged children. Allah gave me this idea and He is all powerful to fulfil our shared dream, I hope all Pakistanis will support," he added.