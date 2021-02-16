Tribe seeks reclamation of land

BARA: Residents of Malikdinkhel tribe have demanded the authorities concerned take action against a family who have allegedly occupied the tribe’s land. Addressing a press conference at Khyber Press Club in Bara on Monday, the elders from the Malikdinkhel sub-section Daulatkhel, including Muhammad Saeed, Haji Muhammadullah and others, alleged that the land of Malikdinkhel tribe in Nala area had been grabbed by the Sherbaz family.