Flour dealer punished for overcharging

NOWSHERA: District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan on Monday raided flour dealers shops in the Nowshera tehsil and took action against those found involved in overcharging of the commodity. During the raid, an atta dealer was found involved in overcharging. The district food controller cancelled his quota and fined him Rs 40,000. He warned all the atta dealers to sell subsidized wheat flour to the people at Rs 860/- per 20 kg bag or else face action.