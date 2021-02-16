Saudi envoy calls on Sindh governor

KARACHI: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House here on Monday.They discussed promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, increase in cooperation in various fields and issues of mutual interests.Governor Imran Ismail said Pakistan had a close relation with KSA and both the countries had brotherly relations.He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a capacity to promote trade in various fields.Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy said that Saudia Arabia wanted to further extend trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan.