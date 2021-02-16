close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Our Correspondent 
February 16, 2021

Petition for Rana Sanaâ€™s disqualification from NA

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 16, 2021

LAHORE: A petition has been filed before the Lahore High Court, seeking disqualification of PML-N MNA, Rana Sanaullah, over his alleged false declaration of assets in nomination papers.

Nadeem Sarwar, a local lawyer, accused in his petition that the respondent MNA had concealed his assets before the ECP and had submitted false declaration that put him within the disqualification ambit under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. He elaborated that the law is settled that a person who offers himself for election for the national or a provincial assembly is required to fulfill the qualifications as laid down under the Article-62. He pleaded the court to issue a writ of quo warranto, calling upon the respondent to show under what authority of law he claimed to hold office of the member of the National Assembly.

