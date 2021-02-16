No-trust move may start amid Senate polls: Maryam

GUJRANWALA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday said that she needed surgery abroad but would not request the government to take her name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking to the media, she criticised the prime minister for issuing tickets to millionaires and billionaires. "People from every province in Pakistan have stood up to the ruling party," she said, referring to protests by PTI leaders in Sindh and Balochistan over the award of Senate tickets. "He (Imran Khan) used to say that he had struggled for 22 years. Has he not found anyone in the PTI to award Senate tickets in all these 22 years," she questioned. "The prime minister criticises other parties but has himself awarded tickets to millionaires and billionaires," she said and added that former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was a unanimous candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was trying to send prominent leaders to the Upper House.

"The PML-N awarded Senate tickets to workers and those who have struggled for the party. Nawaz Sharif did not issue tickets to any billionaire," she claimed. She said the opposition alliance was silent but members of the ruling party were issuing statements one after the other. "Keeping the situation in mind, I fear a no-confidence movement will begin in Senate elections," she added.

Maryam said that she needed a minor surgery which could not be performed in Pakistan. "I do not wish to go anywhere, I want to live in Pakistan. Even if someone comes to my house and requests me to leave the country, I won't," she vowed. "Maryam Nawaz will not go abroad, you will have to go," she said, referring to the government. The PML-N leader said that those who had been "imposed" on the masses would have to be stopped, adding that people from every province were rising against inflation. "I pity the bureaucracy and government servants," she said.

Our correspondent from Gujranwal adds: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said “People from every province in the country have stood up against the ruling party.”

While slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said he was always criticising other political parties but had issued Senate tickets to “millionaires and billionaires”. Talking to media Monday and addressing a public rally here in PP-51 Wazirabad, Maryam said the PML-N awarded Senate tickets to party workers and those who have struggled for the party. Nawaz Sharif did not award tickets to any billionaire. She said the rulers were isolated as they had left the people at the mercy of skyrocketing price-hike, unemployment and poverty. She said the rulers had snatched bread from the poor people who were dying of poverty, unemployment, hunger and price-hike due to failed economic policies of the government. She said the people had rejected the PTI’s negative politics of confrontation. “The days of the rulers are numbered as the people have stood up for their rights and for the respect of the vote”. No one can defeat the PML-N, she further said. Nawaz’s narrative now rules the masses hearts. She said she has come here to remind the era of former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. “I am being accused of playing the Punjab card by the rulers but I am the daughter of Punjab and daughter of Pakistan; why not talk about Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and I will keep talking about Pakistan,” she said. She asked the people of Wazirabad to vote for the PML-N in the by-election on February 19. Other PML-N leaders including PP-51 candidate Ms Shaukat Manzoor Cheema, Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Dr Nisar Cheema and Shazia Sohail Mir also addressed the public meeting.