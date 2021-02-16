Two injured in students clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two people were wounded when students groups clashed at local college on the
Ring Road in limits of Sarband Police Station on Monday.An official said that two students sustained injuries when firing erupted after a clash between the rival groups. Police said a case had been lodged the accused involved in firing arrested.