close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

Two injured in students clash

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: Two people were wounded when students groups clashed at local college on the

Ring Road in limits of Sarband Police Station on Monday.An official said that two students sustained injuries when firing erupted after a clash between the rival groups. Police said a case had been lodged the accused involved in firing arrested.

Latest News

More From Peshawar