Two drug peddlers arrested

PESHAWAR: The district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of liquor during ongoing operations against drugs in the area here on Monday. According to police, Daraban police intercepted a suspicious truck at a check post and recovered 786 bottles of wine beneath the load of apples.The police arrested Mohibullah and Raz Muhammad and registered the case.