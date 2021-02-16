close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 16, 2021

Two drug peddlers arrested

Peshawar

A
APP
February 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: The district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of liquor during ongoing operations against drugs in the area here on Monday. According to police, Daraban police intercepted a suspicious truck at a check post and recovered 786 bottles of wine beneath the load of apples.The police arrested Mohibullah and Raz Muhammad and registered the case.

Latest News

More From Peshawar