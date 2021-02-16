close
February 16, 2021

Obituary

Peshawar

February 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: The mother of Suhail Ahmed, the senior vice-president of National Bank of Pakistan, has passed away.Her Namaz-i-Janaza was offered at the H-11 Graveyard near the Police Lines, Islamabad on Monday. It was largely attended by people from different walks of life, notably bankers. Suhail Ahmad had earlier served as a regional head of National Bank in Peshawar.

