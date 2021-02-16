close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Girl tops SST recruitment test

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

BATTAGRAM: Bakhtawar Shah Shirazi, a teacher hailing from Ughaz Banda village of the Battagram district, has secured first position in the district level in the recent tests for recruitment of secondary schoolteachers.Bakhtawar has been teaching as a physics teacher at a private educational institution in Battagram.She told reporters: “I will try my best to serve in the education field so that girls in Battagram are facilitated to receive education.

