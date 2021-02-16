Tribe seeks reclamation of land

BARA: Residents of Malikdinkhel tribe have demanded the authorities concerned take action against a family who have allegedly occupied the tribe’s land.

Addressing a press conference at Khyber Press Club in Bara on Monday, the elders from the Malikdinkhel sub-section Daulatkhel, including Muhammad Saeed, Haji Muhammadullah and others, alleged that the land of Malikdinkhel tribe in Nala area had been grabbed by the Sherbaz family.

“We are ready for any court, Shariah decision or a traditional Jirga to settle the issue,” said one of the speakers, adding that they were peaceful people and do not want to create a law and order situation by taking action on their own.They said the government should take action against the Sher Baz family to maintain peace in the area.