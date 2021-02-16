close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Tribe seeks reclamation of land

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

BARA: Residents of Malikdinkhel tribe have demanded the authorities concerned take action against a family who have allegedly occupied the tribe’s land.

Addressing a press conference at Khyber Press Club in Bara on Monday, the elders from the Malikdinkhel sub-section Daulatkhel, including Muhammad Saeed, Haji Muhammadullah and others, alleged that the land of Malikdinkhel tribe in Nala area had been grabbed by the Sherbaz family.

“We are ready for any court, Shariah decision or a traditional Jirga to settle the issue,” said one of the speakers, adding that they were peaceful people and do not want to create a law and order situation by taking action on their own.They said the government should take action against the Sher Baz family to maintain peace in the area.

Latest News

More From Peshawar