Flour dealer punished for overcharging

NOWSHERA: District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan on Monday raided flour dealers shops in the Nowshera tehsil and took action against those found involved in overcharging of the commodity.

The raids were conducted on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaleequr Rehman and secretary Food.The distribution of subsidized wheat flour is closely monitored by the field officers of the Food Department to ensure the Implementation of KP government policy of the fixed rate for the subsidized atta.

During the raid, an atta dealer was found involved in overcharging. The district food controller cancelled his quota and fined him Rs40,000. He warned all the atta dealers to sell subsidized wheat flour to the people at Rs860/- per 20 kg bag or else face action.