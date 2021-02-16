Win predicted for PTI candidate in by-poll

NOWSHERA: A local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday claimed his party candidate was destined to win the by-election on PK-63.

Speaking at public meetings at Nowshera Kalaan, Soryakhel, Shahmir Garhi and Khushal Colony here, Ishaq Khattak, who is also son of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, said that the PTI would sweep the by-poll and the PDM contestant would face a crushing defeat in the by-election on February 19. Candidate for the by-election on PK-63 Mian Umar Kakakhel and others also addressed the public meetings held in connection with campaign for by-poll.

He hoped the people of Nowshera would not cast votes to the PDM candidate as they had not carried out any uplift project in the district during their rule. He said that late Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had served the people of Nowshera selflessly and now only the PTI candidate deserved to be elected on the PK-63 seat.