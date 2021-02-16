All facilities promised at Bajaur Sports Complex

KHAR: An official on Monday said that Bajaur Sports Complex would be made a model structure with all facilities available to all the players of various games, management and the spectators as well.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the Bajaur Sports Complex, Director Sports for merged districts, Pir Abdullah Shah said that AstroTurf would be laid at the hokey ground besides constructing a 40-room hostel with modern facilities for the players at a cost of Rs340 million.

“There is a lot of talent in youth for sports that is why we initiated work on the construction of Mamond Sports Complex to facilitate players and enthusiasts of various games in the district,” the official said, adding that another standard stadium would also be constructed.

Pir Abdullah Shah said that he was visiting the sports infrastructure in Bajaur on the special directives of Secretary Sports Abid Majid and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak.He said that Bajaur district would also get its due share in the 1,000 sports schemes being launched under a policy by the provincial government.

The official also inspected the ongoing construction work on all the sports schemes in the district.Later he inaugurated Pakistan Sports Festival 2021.Earlier, District Sports Officer Fazal Akbar Khilji briefed the visiting official on the ongoing construction work on the sports infrastructure and the facilities being extended to local players.