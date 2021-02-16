close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

Public forum held

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai held a public forum in Wazir Sub-Division Mohmandkhel.The commissioner said that it was the top the priority of the government to provide basic necessities to the people. A handout said that he expressed these views while speaking on the occasion. Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Mohammad Shabbir Khan, ACR Azizullah Jan, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Qamar and heads of line departments and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

