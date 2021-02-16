Landslide removed to open road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The National Highway Authority (NHA), the Police Department and traffic officials removed a massive landslide from a road at Broze area in Chitral. An official handout said the landslide had blocked the road at Broze since last night. It said that heavy equipment was needed along with blasting to remove the heavy rock. It said that the road at Broze had been temporarily reopened for traffic.