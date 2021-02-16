close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

Landslide removed to open road

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The National Highway Authority (NHA), the Police Department and traffic officials removed a massive landslide from a road at Broze area in Chitral. An official handout said the landslide had blocked the road at Broze since last night. It said that heavy equipment was needed along with blasting to remove the heavy rock. It said that the road at Broze had been temporarily reopened for traffic.

