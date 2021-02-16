Bid to smuggle timber foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Levies personnel manning the Baradam Post in Chitral foiled the bid to smuggle timber to downtown. An official handout said that the Levies men impounded a vehicle last night that was allegedly trying to smuggle wood. Cases were lodged against the accused as per the Forest Ordinance, 2002.