Tue Feb 16, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

Bid to smuggle timber foiled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Levies personnel manning the Baradam Post in Chitral foiled the bid to smuggle timber to downtown. An official handout said that the Levies men impounded a vehicle last night that was allegedly trying to smuggle wood. Cases were lodged against the accused as per the Forest Ordinance, 2002.

