Candidates asked to produce evidence of paper leak

BATTAGRAM: Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan on Monday gave 24 hours to the candidates for the National Testing Service exam to provide any proof of the question paper leak ahead of the exam.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the deputy commissioner and president of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Allama Ataa Muhammad Deshani. The students were asked to provide evidence of the paper leak by 12 noon today (Tuesday). Recently, the screenshots of NTS paper leak went viral on social media. The paper allegedly got leaked before the exam time and it was meant for recruitment of teachers.