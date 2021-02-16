Govt’s apathy: Torghar people start clearing roads of landslides

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar have started reopening the roads blocked two months back by heavy land-sliding but couldn’t be cleared for traffic by the Communication and Works Department.

“The link roads in different parts of the district were blocked after the landsliding triggered by heavy rains and snowfall but couldn’t be reopened to traffic as yet,” Rubnawaz Khan, a resident, told reporters on Monday.

Led by Rubnawaz Khan, a group of local residents said the people of dozens of villages were suffering the travel difficulties and even couldn’t shift patients to the health facilities within the district and other parts of the Hazara division because of the blockade of the Kard Madakheil road and Jawano road.

“We have taken this issue with the Communication and Works Department and local lawmakers but to no avail,” Rubnawaz Khan said. He said that local people were now left with no option but to undertake the hectic labour to reopen the blocked roads on their own. The residents demanded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to order an inquiry against those officials who could not reopen the roads after months.