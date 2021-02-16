TLP chief promises real change in country

NOWSHERA: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday said that corruption could not be ended by chanting hollow slogans and making tall claims but by enforcing an Islamic system in the country.

Speaking at a public meeting held in connection with the election campaign in PK-63 here, he said that Kashmiri people in the Occupied Kashmir were being persecuted by the Indian forces but the rulers had become silent spectators to the ongoing brutalities.

TLP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chief Dr Shafiq Amini, TLP candidate for PK-63 by-election Muhammad Sanaullah and others also addressed the public meeting.Saad Hussain Rizvi said that the country had been mortgaged to the IMF, World Bank by taking heavy loans from while “selected” rulers were leading a luxurious life. He said the TLP would bring about a real change if it came into power.