close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 16, 2021

Self-reliance

Newspost

 
February 16, 2021

It was a pleasant surprise to know that Bangladesh is among those countries that have manufactured the Covid-19 vaccine locally. It is evident that a congenial environment for critical thinking and creativity is essential for innovation and self-sufficiency. One hopes that our educationists will rise to the occasion and promote creative research in the country.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost