Helpless children

It breaks my heart to see a child begging on streets. There are hundreds of thousands of children who have been forced to become a beggar. The people who are involved in this begging culture kidnap children and subject them to both physical and mental torture so that they become a convenient tool to extort money from wherever they can.

The authorities concerned should look into this situation and take steps to put an end to this begging culture. Homeless children should be sent to shelter homes where they can be groomed. The government has the responsibility to ensure that all citizens, including children, have a decent life.

Zeenat Saleem

Lahore