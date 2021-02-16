Celtic will not rush into making big decisions, says Bankier

GLASGOW: Chairman Ian Bankier insisted that Celtic will not make “hasty decisions that we might regret” as he revealed the club’s review of performances is ongoing.

Frustration among Hoops fans surfaced earlier in the season when they were knocked out of Europe and the Betfred Cup with the chances of winning their 10th successive Scottish Premiership title slipping away to Rangers.

In a statement on Celtic’s official website, Bankier noted that no conclusions have been made as yet.He said: “It is acknowledged that the season, to date, has been a disappointment. We approached it with justifiable confidence. Having been crowned league champions for the ninth

year in a row, we looked forward to making it a quadruple treble in the delayed

Scottish Cup.

“We retained a number of highly sought-after players, so as to have the strongest possible squad going into this season. We supplemented our player pool by investing in new player registrations…We have not met the consistently high standards that we have become accustomed to. We do not shy away from these cold facts.”

He added: “We are in the period of review we indicated in our announcement of 7th December. I must state clearly that all decisions we take will be taken calmly and rationally. We will not make hasty decisions that we might regret.”