Hospitality bosses want VAT cuts to be expanded in budget

LONDON: The bosses of Burger King, Pizza Express and Fuller’s are among more than 160 hospitality chiefs who have called on the Chancellor to extend the VAT cut by another year.

Pub, restaurant and hotel bosses have urged Rishi Sunak to also reduce VAT for on-premise alcohol sales, leisure activities and weddings in next month’s spring budget. The calls, in a letter co-ordinated by industry body UKHospitality, comes amid uncertainty over when hard-hit venues will be able to reopen.

Hospitality bosses have demanded that the reduction of VAT from 20 per cent to 5 per cent on food and soft drinks is extended into the next financial year and also expanded to cover more areas of the sector.