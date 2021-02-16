Petrol bomb thrown at a house in Ballycastle

BALLYCASTLE: Police are investigating following reports that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Ballycastle.

The four occupants were not injured in the incident in the Leyland Court area in the early hours of Monday. The PSNI said officers were alerted shortly before 2.30am to reports that a window had been smashed at the property and an object was set alight and thrown inside.

Damage was caused to the front window and the inside of the house as a result of the incident.A number of men were seen leaving the area in a silver-coloured car. Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and have issued an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or saw this vehicle to come forward. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 130 of 15/02/21.