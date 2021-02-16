PML-N moves ECP against Senate poll video scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against a video scandal showing lawmakers allegedly involved in “horse trading” during the 2018 Senate elections.

Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chairman Pemra and DG FIA have been made respondents in the plea. The PML-N has pleaded with the electoral body to take action against the elements involved in the scandal.