Mayor of Blackburn Iftakhar Hussain quits after breach of Covid rules

BLACKBURN: The mayor of Blackburn has resigned from his role after being fined by police for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Iftakhar Hussain, a councillor and mayor of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, was given the £200 fine after he said he inadvertently visited a wedding party so food could be delivered to a house.

While there police called round after receiving reports of up to 30 people at the address on Dukes Brow, Blackburn on Saturday evening. Hussain apologised and on Monday announced he would step down as first citizen of the borough following the breach of coronavirus regulations banning household mixing.

He said: “Given recent events, I have taken the decision to step down from my position as the mayor of Blackburn with Darwen with immediate effect.“I believe this is the right thing to do and I no longer believe I can continue to serve as mayor to the best of my ability. I do not want to make any excuses; I regret the momentary lapse of judgment – I should have known better and I accept full responsibility for my actions. “Being appointed as the mayor of Blackburn with Darwen during these difficult and unprecedented times has been challenging, but it has been a great honour to have served the residents of this great borough. It was a proud moment for me and my family.

“I want to give my deepest apologies over any breaking of restrictions. I hope my actions will serve as a reminder to the people of Blackburn with Darwen of the importance of following the Covid-19 guidelines as it remains a real and serious threat. “I would like to request to the media to respect my family’s privacy given the difficult few days we have gone through.” Lancashire Police said a member of the public reported up to 30 guests would be attending a wedding celebration at the address, with nine people at the address when officers called. Each was issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice and was instructed to leave.

Mr Hussain could not be reached by the PA news agency on Monday. Earlier he told the Lancashire Telegraph newspaper he had been called to a relative’s house and was not aware of any function taking place.

He said he only went to the property to help allow food to be delivered but in hindsight admitted “this was an error of judgment”. Hussain told the newspaper he was present at the house and opened the door to police officers.

Sayyed Osman, deputy chief executive of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We have been informed that Councillor Iftakhar Hussain has taken the decision to step down from the position of mayor of Blackburn with Darwen following the incident this weekend. “We believe this was the correct course of action and reinforces the Council’s Members’ code of conduct, which highlights personal responsibility.

“We do not endorse or condone any behaviour that falls outside this code and the coronavirus restrictions and guidelines.” Leader of the Council, Councillor Mohammed Khan, said: “I have accepted Councillor Iftakhar Hussain’s resignation as mayor of the borough following the incident this weekend where he was found to be in breach of Covid restrictions.

“I know he deeply regrets this mistake. I would like to thank him for his dedicated service as mayor during this difficult year.” Councillor Derek Hardman said: “I have been asked to step up as mayor for the remainder of this municipal year and I am looking forward to serving the people of the Borough through this office in whatever way I can in these challenging and difficult times.

“It is a great honour to serve as mayor of this wonderful borough and I will endeavour to fulfil my duties to the best of my abilities.“I want to thank Councillor Hussain for his dedication in the role of mayor over this past year.”