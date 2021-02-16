PTI awarded Senate tickets to ‘billionaires’: Maryam

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz reiterated on Monday that she will live in Pakistan, as she criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for issuing tickets to what she referred to as “millionaires and billionaires”, Geo News reported.

She was speaking to the media on a wide range of topics, including the distribution of Senate tickets by the PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“People from every province in Pakistan have stood up against the ruling party,” she said, referring to the protests registered by PTI leaders in Sindh and Balochistan over the award of Senate tickets to Faisal Vawda and a few others.

“He [Imran Khan] used to say that he has been struggling for the past 22 years. Has he found anyone worth giving the [Senate election] ticket to [within the PTI] in all these 22 years?” Lashing out at the Prime Minister, she said he was always criticising other political parties but had himself issued tickets to “millionaires and billionaires”.

Maryam said former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate, adding the opposition was trying to elect stellar leaders to the Upper House. “The PML-N awarded Senate tickets to the party workers and those who have struggled for the party. Nawaz Sharif did not issue tickets to any billionaires,” she said, taking a shot at PM Khan and the PTI.

Continuing her tirade against the government, Maryam said the opposition alliance was silent but members of the ruling party were issuing statements one after the other. “Keeping the situation in mind, I fear the no-confidence movement will begin alongside the Senate elections,” she said.

The PML-N vice president further said she would not request the government to take her name off the Exit-Control List. “Maryam Nawaz will not go abroad, you will have to go,” she said, referring to the government.

Maryam said she was due for a minor surgery which could not be performed in Pakistan. “But I do not wish to go anywhere; I want to live in Pakistan. Even if someone comes to my house and requests me to leave the country, I won’t,” she vowed.

The PML-N leader said people from every province in the country were raising voice against inflation, adding: “I feel pity at the bureaucracy and the government servants”.

It may be mentioned here that various PTI leaders have protested to the Sindh and Balochistan leadership of the party against the nomination of Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Abro and a few others after the party decided to nominate them for the upcoming Senate elections.

Disgruntled leaders of the party from Sindh have written a letter to Governor Imran Ismail over it. Earlier, the central party leadership withdrew the Balochistan Senate ticket from business tycoon Abdul Qadir after backlash and issued it to Zahoor Agha.