Tech giants ‘close’ to deals with Australian media

SYDNEY: Google and Facebook are "very close" to deals with major Australian media to pay for news, a top government official said on Monday, as the tech giants scramble to avoid landmark regulation.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had made "great progress" in resolving a standoff being closely watched around the world.

Australia is poised to adopt legislation that would force digital companies to pay for news content, something that would create a global precedent and, according to Facebook and Google, wreck the way the internet works.

The companies have threatened to partially withdraw services from the country if the rules become law, sparking a war of words with Canberra. But that disagreement appeared to ease on Monday, with Frydenberg telling public broadcaster ABC that talks with the companies "made great progress over the course of the weekend".