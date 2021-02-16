Boris cautious on lockdown easing

LONDON: Britain intends to seek a "cautious but irreversible" ending of strict coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as his government introduced hotel quarantine stays for arrivals from "high risk" nations.

Britain, with more than 117,000 deaths from Covid-19, is one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the pandemic. Johnson has come under criticism for acting too quickly to relax measures and too slowly to re-impose them in recent months.

But lockdown-sceptical MPs are pressing for an accelerated exit after Britain over the weekend surpassed its target to vaccinate 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first vaccine jab.

Speaking at a health clinic in southeast London, Johnson said the government needed to be "very prudent" as it reviewed a third stay-at-home order in England that has shut down schools, non-essential businesses and hospitality venues since early January.

"What we wanted to see is progress that is cautious but irreversible, and I think that’s what the public and people up and down the country will want to see," Johnson said. The government is due to set out a roadmap to relax the measures in England on February 22, and has indicated schools could reopen on March 8.

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there is "some way to go" before lockdown can be eased, stressing the government was awaiting key data on how successfully the vaccines reduce transmission.

But over the weekend, more than 60 MPs from the ruling Conservatives signed a letter calling for Johnson to commit to a firm timetable ending with the lifting of all legal controls by the end of April. Once enough people are inoculated, "it’s time for us to take a bold stride into life and start to recover our society and our humanity", lawmaker Steve Baker told Talkradio on Monday.

While eyeing a possible route out of lockdown, the government is also tightening the borders to guard against emerging variants of the coronavirus that could undermine the vaccination programme.

The new quarantine policy requires all UK citizens and permanent residents entering England from 33 "red list" countries to self-isolate at their own expense in approved hotels for 10 days and take several Covid-19 tests.

Other visitors from the countries, including all South American nations, South Africa and Portugal, are currently barred from visiting the UK. Arrivals found to have given false information about being in one of the countries 10 days before travel could receive up to 10 years in prison -- which has drawn criticism for being excessive.

The government says it has signed contracts with 16 hotels so far, securing nearly 5,000 rooms near English airports, with a further 58,000 rooms on standby, as it belatedly follows the example of others such as Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a British man pleaded guilty on Monday to violating Singapore’s strict coronavirus rules by having a tryst with his fiancee at a luxury hotel while under quarantine.

Prosecutors are seeking four weeks in prison and a fine of Sg$1,000 (US$750) for Nigel Skea -- less than the maximum six months jail term allowed.

The 52-year-old arrived in September from London to visit his then-fiancee, Singaporean Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, and was ordered to quarantine for two weeks at the hotel. On arrival, Skea texted Eyamalai, 39, details of where he was staying and booked a separate room for her at the same hotel, 13 floors higher, prosecutors said.