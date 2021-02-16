Pakistan to tour Zimbabwe in April

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed two Tests and three Twenty20Is in April in Zimbabwe.

A PCB official said that it has been decided to send the Green-shirts on a tour under the ICC Future Tour program, but issues like COVID-19 situation and the availability of flights, will be taken into account.

Recent tour of Pakistan women team to Zimbabwe was cancelled due to the designated flight operation termination to Harare due to coronavirus. He said the tour of Zimbabwe would take place in April immediately after the hosts’ three ICC Men’s World Cup Super League matches against South Africa.

“The national men’s team will leave Zimbabwe on April 17,” he added. Zimbabwe cricket officials expressed happiness over the resumption of matches against Pakistan after the postponement of the series against Ireland in March-April, saying that the bilateral series would strengthen Zimbabwean cricket.