Azam confident of regaining his form

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who represents Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is fully confident of regaining his form in the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old Babar has been out of form since recovering from the thumb injury which he sustained on the tour of New Zealand. “We wait for the PSL every year,” Babar said in a podcast released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I am looking forward to recycling my bad form by identifying mistakes and not repeating them during the PSL,” he added. Babar stressed that if local players perform, it will help them get selected. “PSL is a good opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves. When I started playing PSL, it helped me interact with foreign players on how they think about the game and go through the bad phase,” he maintained. “If they do the same, it will help them progress in their career,” he added.

Babar was the player of the tournament in Karachi Kings’ winning run last year. He finished as the leading run-getter of the competition. In 11 innings, he accumulated 473 runs at an average of 59.12.

Babar said he was satisfied with the performance of his team on winning the T20 series 2-1 after whitewashing South Africa 2-0 in the Test series. “I am satisfied the way our Test team played against South Africa and now we have won the T20 series as well,” he said in the post-match comments after Pakistan beat South Africa by four wickets in the third and decisive T20 here on Sunday at Gadaffi Stadium.