Ton-up Shamyl leads Northern to win in U16 cricket

RAWALPINDI: Shamyl Hussain (103) powered Northern to a 27-run win against Central Punjab in the Under-16 National One-day Tournament underway here at different grounds. Set to score 265 for win, Central Punjab were bowled out for 237 at Rawal Ground.

Shamyl stroked a fighting 103 off 118 balls after Central Punjab captain Azan Awais elected to field. Shamyl and Mohammad Arshad, who made 55 off 74 balls, put a solid 121-run opening stand. Hammad Rafiq was the other notable run-getter for Northern with a 30-ball 32.

Central Punjab’s Ibtisam Rehman took 4-56 while Awais Ali grabbed 3-51. Azan, in Central Punjab’s reply, smashed 107 off 126 balls, but failed to receive the desired support from the other end. Altamash Abbas was the next best run-getter with 39 off 48. Central Punjab were all out for 237 in 42.3 overs.

Amir Hasan took 3-36, while Ibraheem Sultan, Saad Masood and Atif Zafar equally shared six wickets. The last wicket was taken by Ihsan Ullah. At Pindi Stadium, Arafat Ahmed smashed 118 off 113 balls that sealed a 30-run win for Southern Punjab over Balochistan.

The opener’s 113-ball stay at the crease saw him put a 166-run opening stand with Moheer Saeed, who scored 66. Alamzaib and Danish made valuable contributions of 30 and 27 as Southern Punjab posted 286-6 in the allotted 45 overs. Balochistan’s Qasim took 2-46.

Balochistan stuttered in their reply as they lost two wickets for 32 runs and were four-wicket down by 89 runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Saboor made 57, while opener Duniya Khan scored 35. Haseeb Gul was the stand out bowler with 3-46, while Ali Shabbir took 2-36 as Balochistan were restricted to 256-9. Half-centuries by Shazaib Khan and Shujah Zaheer scripted a close eight-run win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Sindh at Ayub Park Ground.

The two batsmen paired for 105 runs after opening batsman Mohammad Salman (17) fell to Dawood Abbas, who with 4-51 was the star bowler for Sindh. Shahzaib made 52 while Shujah posted 87-ball 54.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Uzair Shah was the other notable performer with the bat with 16-ball 31 as KP made 230-8.

Sindh, in reply, failed to get a strong start to the run chase. They lost their first two wickets for just 42 runs.

Hassan Iqbal scored a half-century as he scored 51 off 37 balls while Wajah Riaz contributed with 60-ball 41.

Abdul Rehman made 36 off 40. The tail failed to get Sindh over the line as they managed 222-9.

Scores in brief: Northern U16 beat Central Punjab U16 by 27 runs: Northern U16 264-7 in 45 overs (Shamyl Hussain 103, Mohammad Arshad 55, Hammad Rafiq 32; Ibtisam Rehman 4-56, Awais Ali 3-51). Central Punjab U16 237 all out, 42.3 overs (Azan Awais 107, Altamash Abbas 39, Raja Balaj 25, Arsalan Riaz 24; Amir Hassan 3-36, Atif Zafar 2-26, Mohammad Ibraheem Sultan 2-40, Saad Masood 2-43).

Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by 30 runs: Southern Punjab 286-6, 45 overs (Arafat Ahmed 118, Moheer Saeed 66, Alamzaib Khan 30, Mohammad Danish 27; Mohammad Qasim 2-46). Balochistan 256-9 in 45 overs (Abdul Saboor 57, Duniya Khan 35, Zulqarnain 28, Aimal Khan 21; Haseeb Gul Mohammad 3-46, Ali Shabir 2-36).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by eight runs: KP 230-8, 45 overs (Shujah Zaheer 54, Shahzaib Khan 52, Uzair Shah 31; Dawood Abbas 4-51, Wahaj Riaz 2-24). Sindh 222-9, 45 overs (Hassan Iqbal 51, Wajah Riaz 41, Abdul Rehman 36, Saad Baig 25; Mohammad Ayyaz 2-26, Mohammad Irfan 2-29, Ahmed Hussain 2-43, Raza Ullah 2-51).