Five players replaced by PSL teams

KARACHI: As many as five foreign players’ replacements have been made in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 outfits which are set to feature in the sixth edition of the 34-match showpiece which will begin here at National Stadium from February 20.

The teams made replacement picks for the players who have either become fully or partially unavailable due to international cricket commitments.

South Africa’s experienced Test cricketer and former skipper Faf du Plessis, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL PSL 2020 play-offs last November, makes a return to the league as a partial replacement player in the Quetta Gladiators outfit in place of the West Indian Chris Gayle.

Gayle is in contention for selection in the West Indies T20 squad for the series against Sri Lanka, it was reliably learnt. Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, who has represented Gladiators in the earlier HBL PSL seasons, replaces New Zealand batsman Colin Munro in the Islamabad United squad.

Munro will be unavailable for United due to the prevailing Covid-19 related managed isolation space challenges in New Zealand. Islamabad United have also included USA fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for England’s Reece Topley, who has been included in England’s T20I squad on their ongoing tour of India.

Ireland batsman Paul Stirling is the third replacement in the Islamabad United squad in place of England fast bowler Chris Jordan, who has also been included in the T20I squad for the series against India.

England batsman Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who represented Gladiators in the 2018 season, will replace compatriot Liam Livingstone in the Zalmi squad with Livingstone also set to be part of England’s T20I team in India.