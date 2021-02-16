One COVID-19 death, 105 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory has died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 105 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi combined taking tally to 55438 on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that COVID-19 has already claimed as many as 614 lives from Rawalpindi district while 486 patients from ICT have so far lost their lives due to the illness taking death toll from the region to 1100.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that after confirmation of 98 patients positive for the illness in the last 24 hours from ICT, the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital has reached 42688 of which 40800 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 1402 on Monday after addition of 33 cases.

It is important that only seven new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12750 of which 11939 patients have achieved cure.

According to district health department, a total of 38 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Monday while some 159 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.