Consumers welfare association demands relief for people

Islamabad:The Consumers Welfare Association while appreciating decision of the government to give 25% increase in salaries of the government employees has demanded to give more relief to the masses. "

Everybody in the country appreciate the efforts of government for the welfare of common man but if negative measures are taken or no measures are taken, the result will be zero, "the Association in a statement said. It pointed out that prices of essential commodities and utility bills have been doubled. "

Atta (flour), sugar and eggs prices increased 100%, milk price increased 33.3 % same is position with clothes. while the prices of medicines have also been increased from 400 to 500," the statement said. Convener of the consumer welfare association said that what happened in Islamabad during protest of employees was very unfortunate but the same could have been averted if a timely agreement was reached.

The convener appealed to the Prime Minister to have blessings of oppressed class and increase the salaries by at least 50% and if this is not possible bring down the prices at the level existing three years back.

He also demanded giving Rs1,000 to each senior citizen every month so that they could at least meet some expenditure of medicines. The Association observed that a major

relief can be provided by freezing the bills of Electricity and Gas.