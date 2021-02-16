Rapper holes up in Catalan varsity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madrid: A Spanish rapper due to begin a controversial nine-month jail sentence over a string of Tweets on Monday barricaded himself inside a Catalan university to avoid arrest, he wrote on Twitter. "I’m locked inside the University of Lleida with quite a few supporters so they’ll have to break in if they want to arrest me and put me in prison," Pablo Hasel tweeted.