Indonesian landslide kills nine

JAKARTA: At least nine people have died and 10 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains swept away several homes in Indonesia, officials said on Monday, with hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes.

Twenty-one people were initially reported missing after the disaster struck on Sunday evening in a rural part of East Java. Indonesia´s Search and Rescue Agency said it had found nine bodies, but was still searching for 10 others. The other two people had been rescued.