Tue Feb 16, 2021
AFP
February 16, 2021

Creator of much-mocked Romania statue accused of fraud

BUCHAREST: A Romanian sculptor has been charged with fraud after a much-mocked sculpture of the Emperor Trajan -- and ten others -- turned out to be made of brass and not bronze as claimed, police said on Monday. Ioan Bolborea, 65, is accused of selling the statues to the Bucharest municipality and thereby defrauding it of 3.7 million euros ($4.5 million), a police spokesman told AFP.

