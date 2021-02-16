Kosovo’s anti-establishment party scores landslide victory

PRISTINA: Kosovo’s left-wing reformists secured a landslide victory in parliamentary elections, results showed on Monday, handing them a strong mandate for change from voters fed up with the political establishment.

The opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party took home around 48 percent of the vote in Sunday’s snap poll, according to the election commission. The triumph nearly doubled the party’s last electoral showing in 2019, while Kosovo’s two traditional parties suffered historic lows.

"This great victory is an opportunity to start the changes we want," Vetevendosje’s firebrand leader Albin Kurti, long a thorn in the establishment’s side, said in a victory speech in the capital Pristina as snow fell late on Sunday.

"The election was indeed a referendum on justice and employment and against corruption and state capture," the 45-year-old added, while warning of "many obstacles" ahead. The early elections came after a tumultuous year in which the coronavirus pandemic deepened social and economic crises in the former Serbian province, which declared independence 13 years ago.

Already one of Europe’s poorest economies, Kosovo is now struggling through a pandemic-triggered downturn, with vaccinations yet to start. For Vetevendosje’s supporters, the election results sparked hopes for better days ahead.

Devoted fans braved below-freezing temperatures late on Sunday to gather in Pristina’s main square, cheering, honking car horns and setting off fireworks. But others cautioned that unravelling the problems of past governments would not come quickly or easily.

"We have a lot of work ahead, so for me it’s no time for celebration," said Labinot Bajrami, a 39-year-old social worker. "I think we have to focus and work." Once known for provocative stunts such as unleashing tear gas in parliament, Vetevendosje began as a street movement in the 2000s protesting against local elites and international influence in Kosovo, which was a UN protectorate after the war.

It entered electoral politics in 2011 and has tamped down its more radical antics in recent years. The party ran on an anti-corruption platform, accusing past leaders of squandering Kosovo’s first years of independence through graft and mismanagement.