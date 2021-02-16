National hero dies

LAHORE: National hero Arshad Malik, who won a gold medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championship for Pakistan, has passed away. He was 73. The family of the weightlifter confirmed the death of Arshad. His nephew Sajjad said his uncle had been ill for six years. Arshad won a gold medal for Pakistan at the 1974 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Bangkok. He was also a national level gold medalist.