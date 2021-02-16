close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

National hero dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

LAHORE: National hero Arshad Malik, who won a gold medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championship for Pakistan, has passed away. He was 73. The family of the weightlifter confirmed the death of Arshad. His nephew Sajjad said his uncle had been ill for six years. Arshad won a gold medal for Pakistan at the 1974 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Bangkok. He was also a national level gold medalist.

Latest News

More From Sports