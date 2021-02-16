Management course for doctors begins

LAHORE: A four-week management skills training course for general cadre doctors for administrative posts in both the Health Depts started at the Institute of Public Health, here on Monday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the Punjab government and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had taken a great initiative to start training programme for the doctors in Management Skill for the appointment of doctors on administrative posts in health facilities and other institutions. She said that after completion of the training course a slot of trained doctors would be available for the posting on the administrative posts through which working of hospitals would improve a lot.