Labourer dies

LAHORE:One labourer died and five others injured in two different incidents of wall collapse here Monday. The first case was reported in Hamdard Chowk in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate area where an under-construction wall of a petrol pump collapsed. They received fatal injuries. The rescue teams shifted them to hospital. One of the victims could not survive. The victim has been identified as Mubashir, 20. The other case was reported in Joseph Colony, Badami Bagh where a wall of a godown had caved in. Two workers who were at work suffered injuries.