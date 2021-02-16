Five Golden Scholarships donated to GCU Trust

LAHORE:Mr Iqbal Z Ahmed, President, GC University Endowment Trust and Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, convener finance, Executive Committee of Endowment Fund Trust, GC University Lahore appreciated Rs5 million donation from Babar Ali Foundation for five scholarships for students at GC University, Lahore.

The scholarships are under the names of the great educationists and literary figures, like former post-partition principal of Government College Dr Nazir Ahmad, diplomat and humorist Syed Ahmed Shah (commonly known as Patras Bokhari), eminent poet Sufi Ghulam Tabassum, writer and a government officer Syed Abid Ali and another formal principal of Government College GD Sondhi, that the GC University has been proudly associated with.

Both trustees, Mr Ahmed and Mr Rehman, expressed their deep appreciation and thanks to the iconic old Ravian Syed Babar Ali for his generous donation from the Babar Ali Foundation.