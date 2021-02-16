Cops ordered to perform field duty

LAHORE:Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif has issued orders to the Regional Officers, District Officers and Headquarters to immediately deploy officers and personnel in field who have been posted in offices across the province for more than three years.

According to a letter sent from PHP Headquarters, any member of the force who has been in office for three years or more in his entire service will be sent back to the field immediately. Such employees must spend at least three years in the field for re-employment.

According to the letter, all District and Regional Officers will update the record of appointments on the Human Resource Management System of Punjab Police and send a certificate of compliance within seven days while no officer or official will be posted in the offices on the Rappat.

On the direction of Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, a vigilance team has also been constituted under the supervision of ADIG Rai Ehsan Elahi to prepare a detailed report on the implementation of the instructions given in this post and present it at the next meeting.