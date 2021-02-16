Doctors demand special allowance

LAHORE:The doctors of Data Darbar Hospital have complained of being deprived of Health Professional and Special Healthcare Allowance.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the doctors of Data Darbar Hospital said many doctors of the hospital got sick from corona but hospital remained opened and continued working for the patients and the doctors were never part of any negative activity, strike, etc.

The doctors of Data Darbar Hospital are deprived of increase in Health Professional and Special Healthcare Allowance, they said. They appealed to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to use his prerogative to give his due to the doctors of Data Darbar Hospital working under the Punjab Auqaf Department.