Traders laud uniform curriculum implementation

LAHORE:President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Urdu Bazaar Khalid Pervez has said that the publishers are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Provincial Minister for Education Dr Murad Rass for ensuring uniform national curriculum implementation

He expressed these views during a meeting with Dr Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board. Khalid Pervez said that thousands of people associated with the publishing and printing industry had suffered huge economic losses due to the corona and the government’s move to implement a uniform national curriculum would not only promote national unity but also give employment to the poor.

Dr Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, while briefing the media, said that the work of preparation of textbooks from nursery to fifth class under uniform national curriculum was in full swing.

Dr Farooq Manzoor further said that according to the vision of PM Imran Khan, a uniform curriculum would end the class system of education and all students would have equal opportunities to showcase their talents and at the same time promote national thinking. Dr Farooq Manzoor said that the board is publishing more than 130 million textbooks for the new academic year.