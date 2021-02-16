Killer of MNA, three others arrested

LAHORE:A suspected proclaimed offender involved in the murder of an MNA and other persons has been arrested from Shahdara on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Muzzamal Hussain alias Ansar Javed.

The suspects had murdered four persons, including MNA Manzoor Hussain Shah, Ghulam Ali, M Ashraf and M Iqbal near Lalamusa over a decade back. A case was registered against him and his accomplices but he had been hiding since then.

On Monday, a CIA Iqbal Town police on a tip off conducted a raid at hide out in Shahdara and arrested the suspect. He reportedly also offered resistance.

SUSPECTS HELD: Two more suspects have been arrested trying to enter court premises while carrying weapons outside Session Court on Monday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rana Arsalan and M Asif. Police also recovered two handguns, dozens of bullets and magazines from their custody. A case has been registered against them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

FIRE: A vehicle caught fire on Ferozpur Road on Monday. A car was parked near Gulab Devi hospital. It suddenly caught fire and in a short span of time, the flames engulfed the whole car. The rescue teams reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

DRUG DEALERS: Ghalib Market police arrested at least three suspected drug dealers Wajahat, Nazir and Umar Khatab on Monday.

Police also recovered 18.700 kg charas from their custody. Police said that it was an inter-provincial gang that would smuggle drugs from other parts of the country to Lahore. A case has been registered and further investigations were also underway against the suspects.

BURGLARS: Investigations Police Shafiqabad arrested three suspected burglars Zahid, Awais and Munir Sultan on Monday. Police also recovered Rs0.4 million, five mobile phones and other valuables from their custody. Many cases have been registered against. Meanwhile, Investigations Police Shahdara claimed to have arrested two suspects Sher Ali and his accomplice Azam involved in dealing with fireworks on Monday. Police conducted a raid on a manufacturing unit preparing the fireworks. Fireworks worth three million rupees have also been recovered and a case has been registered against them. arrested two suspects Sher Ali and his accomplice Azam involved in dealing with fireworks on Monday. Police conducted a raid on a manufacturing unit preparing the fireworks. Fireworks worth three million rupees have also been recovered and a case has been registered against them.

injured: A policeman was injured in a road accident in the Naseerabad area on Monday.A Police Response Unit (PRU) official was on patrolling with a team. They spotted a suspected driver that was on running spree after hitting a bike. The vehicle was intercepted on Ferozepur Road. The victim Danyal was hit after the driver opened the door forcefully.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit him. As a result, his leg was fractured.

The victim Danyal was shifted to hospital. A case has been registered.