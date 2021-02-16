World Childhood Cancer Day: Parents’ role in early diagnosis of cancers stressed

LAHORE: “Parents can play a critical role in early diagnosis of childhood cancers,” said Dr Najma Shaheen, consultant paediatric oncologist, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC), on the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD).

The day is observed on February 15 every year. It was conceived in 2001 by the Childhood Cancer International (CCI), making 2021 the 20thedition of ICCD. For 2021, the theme is “Better Survival is Achievable through Our Hands”.

The focus this year is on giving tribute to children fighting cancer and to recognise their mark on our shared future.

On this occasion, Dr Najma Shaheen said, “Avoidable deaths from childhood cancer in low and middle-income countries, such as Pakistan, result from lack of diagnosis, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, abandonment of treatment, and obstacles to accessing care. At Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), we recognise these challenges and provide access to care based on the twin principles of quality and equality for children fighting cancer, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”

She said that cancer in children is different from cancer in adults because the origin of childhood cancer is generally unknown, unrelated to lifestyle and in majority cannot be screened. However, she emphasised, “We can still take action towards better survival for these children. Especially, parents can play a critical role in early diagnosis and if they notice any unusual signs and symptoms in their child, they must take the child to a doctor”.

According to Dr Najma, “Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer, is the most common cancer seen at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre since 1994 and accounts for about 20 percent of all cancers in children reported at our facilities. Similar trend is also noted in the Punjab Cancer Registry Report, a population based cancer registry. Among the other common childhood cancers are brain tumour, lymphomas, bone cancer, eye cancer, soft tissues cancer and kidney cancer.”

“A child with cancer needs very special attention and we offer multi-disciplinary care to childhood cancer patients and survivors. At our hospitals in Lahore and in Peshawar, our team of doctors, nurses and supportive services provide the best possible care for children with cancer. The aim is not only to provide cancer treatment but also to improve the quality of life for those receiving treatment,” she said.

Commenting on stigma related to children with cancer, Dr Najma said, “All of us can play a role in debunking common myths about childhood cancer patients and survivors by educating ourselves and by propagating authentic information. Cancer is not contagious. It is safe to play with children with cancer and offer emotional support to them. Another popular myth is about limited lifespan of childhood cancer survivors. Long-term side-effects of children with cancer depend on several factors such as timing of initial diagnosis and treatment appropriateness. At our hospitals, we have a mechanism in place to manage this through long-term follow up clinics. It is incorrect to assume that children with cancer or survivors have learning disabilities. Most survivors are high-performing achievers who do well in their education and career. Our Hospital Schooling Programme for paediatric cancer patients and our cancer survivors who work at our facilities as professionals later in life are testament to the academic and professional capabilities of childhood cancer patients and survivors.